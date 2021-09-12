BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MPA opened at $15.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

