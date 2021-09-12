BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MUJ opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

