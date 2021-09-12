BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

