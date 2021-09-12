BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 752,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 185,034 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 131,684.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 142,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 145.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 73,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DSU opened at $11.56 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

