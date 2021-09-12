BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Reaches $4.41 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00028970 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 311.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,893,444 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

