Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.57. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.