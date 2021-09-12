bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Trading 0.3% Higher

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.28 and last traded at $133.28. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMXMF shares. Berenberg Bank raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.39.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.