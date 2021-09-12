Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $818.60

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $818.60 and last traded at $818.60, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $816.00.

The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $725.52 and its 200-day moving average is $643.84.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.