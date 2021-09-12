Berry Data Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $197,884.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00130182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00182424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.79 or 0.07307507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.44 or 1.00041802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00897665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

