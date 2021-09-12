Berenberg Bank Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.22 ($27.32).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.34 ($20.40) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.05 and its 200 day moving average is €17.16. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

