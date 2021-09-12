Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 12,224 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

