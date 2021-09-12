Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 26,274,661 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,198 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. BCE’s payout ratio is 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

