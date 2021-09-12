Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Investment worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

GAIN stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

