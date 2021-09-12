Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 25.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

