Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 355,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIL stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

