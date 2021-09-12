Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

