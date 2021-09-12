Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,716,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,933,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,505. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

