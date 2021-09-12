BCK Partners Inc. Has $19.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BCK Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 12.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

