Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €98.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.86 ($116.30).

BMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW opened at €79.15 ($93.12) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.74.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.