Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.