Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

