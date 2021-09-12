Barclays Increases Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $27.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXM. William Blair initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Sprinklr stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66. Sprinklr has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

