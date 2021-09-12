Barclays Increases Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 344

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.40 ($4.67).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 303.30 ($3.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 302.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

In related news, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Insiders purchased 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,034 in the last three months.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.