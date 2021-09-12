Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $185.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Bank7 worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

