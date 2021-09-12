Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,682 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOH opened at $78.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 72.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,666 shares of company stock worth $5,222,961. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

