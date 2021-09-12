Bank of America Upgrades BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Buy

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.74. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $2,149,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $3,314,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

