Bank of America Initiates Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

