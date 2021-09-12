Bank of America Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.63. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

