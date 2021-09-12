Bank of America Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $379.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $324.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

