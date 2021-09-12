Bank of America Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $379.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $324.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $341.92 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.21.
In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.
