Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.06.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. 40,514,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,463,383. The firm has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

