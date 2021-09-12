Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

