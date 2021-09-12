Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $876.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

