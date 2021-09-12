Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDP shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDP opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

