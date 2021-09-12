B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk Sells 8,120 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22), for a total value of £26,227.60 ($34,266.53).

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.