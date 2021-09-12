Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $20.09

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $20.92. Azul shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 10,474 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Azul by 197.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Azul by 169.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

