Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

