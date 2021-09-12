Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,727. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

