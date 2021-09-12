AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.50 by Barclays

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.24 ($29.70).

CS stock opened at €23.23 ($27.32) on Friday. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.76.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

