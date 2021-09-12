Aviva PLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 619,073 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $115,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,048,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,333,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

