Aviva PLC Sells 2,889 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $85,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,446. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

