Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,254,471 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $252,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,211,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

