Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $69,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.11.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.50. 455,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

