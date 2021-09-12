Aviva PLC Has $210.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,353,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $210,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. 8,311,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,461,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $470.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

