Aviva PLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,968 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $152,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 203,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,084,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,503. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

