Aviva PLC Buys 19,397 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $100,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 66,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.88. 1,488,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.