Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 505 at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 403.70 ($5.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company has a market capitalization of £15.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 403.10. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

In other Aviva news, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,267 shares of company stock worth $45,435,482.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

