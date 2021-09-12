Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAR shares. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $4.70 on Friday, hitting $86.63. 2,735,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,479. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $97.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

