Aventus Utility Token (AVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $180,305.00

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Aventus Utility Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00163284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Aventus Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

