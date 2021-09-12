Aventus (AVT) Trading Down 20.7% This Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Aventus coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $2.31 million and $158,012.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aventus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00163492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043434 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Aventus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.