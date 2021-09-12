Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.